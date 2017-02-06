LSU Law Center to host panel on travel ban

Image via: LSU.edu

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Law Center will host a panel discussion on the travel ban issued by President Donald Trump. The ban prohibits citizens from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days, bans all refugees for 120 days and indefinitely bans refugees from Syria.

The panel will be held on Feb. 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the LSU Law McKernan Auditorium. The panel is co-sponsored by the LSU Law Center's Diversity and Professionalism Committee and the Pugh Institute for Justice.

Panelists will discuss the impact President Trump's executive order has on immigration law, the First Amendment, equal protection issues, government function and the LSU community.

Panelists include:

- Ray Diamond, LSU Law Associate Dean



- Dr. Dereck Rovaris Sr., LSU Vice Provost for Diversity and Chief Diversity Officer



- Dr. Brooks Ellwood, LSU Geology professor



- Edward Richards, LSU Law professor



- Lauren Aronson, LSU Law professor and director of the Immigration Law Clinic



- John Devlin, LSU Law professor



- Dr. Kathleen Bratton, LSU Political Science professor



The panel is open to the public.