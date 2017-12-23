LSU lands commitment from 5-star WR Terrance Marshall

Just one day after the first-ever early signing period the LSU Tigers made a huge splash on the recruiting trail.

The nations number No. 1 overall wide receiver Terrance Marshall announced he would spend his future in purple and gold.

The Bossier City native stands 6-foot-2, 192 pounds and is currently rated as a 5-star wide receiver and the nations No. 11 overall prospect.

Marshall choose to stay in-state picking LSU over Texas A&M and Texas.

He plans to early enroll in Baton Rouge next month officially closing the books on his recruiting process.