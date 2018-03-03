LSU Lady Tigers fall in SEC Tournament opener, 75-69 to Texas A&M

NASHVILLE - The LSU Lady Tigers hoops team defense failed them down the stretch and Texas A&M was able to separate a close game late to take the 75-69 victory and send LSU home early from the SEC Tournament.

It was a back and forth battle all game long with the contest featuring 25 different lead changes.

The Aggies were able to wrestle control of the game with a closing 11-4 run as the Lady Tigers struggled to both score and defense late in the game.

LSU is projected to be a six seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament and now head coach Nikki Fargas and company will have to wait for Selection Monday to hear their names called for the Big Dance.

The Lady Tigers were led on the court by a trio of Tigers, with Chloe Jackson going for 16 points and Raygene Louis and Ayana Mitchell each posting 17 points in the loss.

LSU shot just 29% in the second half, 37 % for the entire game.