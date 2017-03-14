LSU Lady Tigers back in the Big Dance

Baton Rouge - After one year away, Nikki Fargas has her LSU Lady Tiger basketball team back in the Big Dance.

The Tigers were selected as the 8th seed in the Oklahoma City Regional and will face 9th seeded Cal Saturday evening in Waco, Texas.

According to a LSU release, this is the 25th time the Tigers have made the NCAA postseason and 17th out of the last 19 years.

Saturday's game tips off at 8 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN2.

More on the Waco host site can be read in the Associated Press article below:



Baylor women No. 1 NCAA seed in Oklahoma City Regional

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Basketball Writer



WACO, Texas (AP) - Baylor is going into the women's NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed for the fifth time in seven years.



The Lady Bears (30-3), who won their seventh consecutive Big 12 regular season title, are the top seed in the Oklahoma City Regional. They will play SWAC team Texas Southern (23-9) in a first-round game Saturday in Waco. Baylor has won 10 consecutive NCAA Tournament games at home by an average margin of 29.4 points.



SEC runner-up Mississippi State (29-4) is the No. 2 seed in the region, and will also start at home, as will No. 3 seed Washington (27-3) and No. 4 seed Louisville (27-7). Tennessee (19-11), which has been in all 36 NCAA Tournaments, is the No. 5 seed in the region.



The women's Final Four will be played in Dallas, about 100 miles from the Baylor campus.