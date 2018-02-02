Latest Weather Blog
LSU Lady Tiger hoops upsets Georgia 71-60
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Lady Tiger hoops team knocked down the free throws in the final minutes of play to beat 17th ranked Georgia 71-60 on Thursday night in the Maravich Center.
LSU improves to 14-6 overall and 6-3 in the SEC with their second win in a row over ranked opponents.
The Lady Tigers were led by Chloe Jackson who finished with a game high 21 points including 11-12 from the free throw line.
LSU made 14 of their 18 attempts from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter to preserve the victory despite not making a shot from the floor in the final five and a half minutes of play.
Tiger senior guard Raigyne Louis was one assist away from a triple-double, as she finished the night with ten points, 15 rebounds and nine assist.
LSU next plays at Kentucky on Sunday.
