LSU introduces Steve Ensminger as offensive coordinator

Click HERE to watch Ensminger be introduced as the new offensive coordinator.

BATON ROUGE - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron elevated tight ends coach Steve Ensminger to the Offensive Coordinators position replacing Matt Canada.

Ensminger stepped into the coordinators role last year when Les Miles was fired and Orgeron took over on an interim basis, now the former LSU quarterback will lead the Tigers offense heading into the 2018 off-season.

Orgeron will introduce Ensminger at a Thursday press conference on campus.

LSU released a statement Wednesday afternoon lauding the accomplishments of the Tiger offense while Ensminger was guiding their direction during the 2016 season

With Ensminger developing a game plan and calling plays, LSU set numerous records in 2016.

The list of LSU records broken in 2016 include:

Total offense in an SEC game: 634 vs. Missouri

Time of Possession: 42:33 vs. Missouri

Longest run from scrimmage: 96 yards by Derrius Guice vs. Arkansas

Rushing yards in game (set twice): – 284 by Leonard Fournette vs. Ole Miss; 285 by Guice vs. Texas A&M

Other noteworthy accomplishments for the Tigers in 2016 with Ensminger as the offensive coordinator include:

418 rushing yards vs. Missouri (most by an LSU team since 1976)

300-yard passer (Danny Etling) and 200-yard rusher (Guice) vs. Texas A&M – a first in LSU history

622 yards of total offense vs. Texas A&M – second most by LSU team in a true road game

Ensminger, who quarterbacked the Tigers to three bowl games as a player for Charles McClendon from 1977-79, has served as offensive coordinator at schools in the SEC, Big 12 and the ACC.