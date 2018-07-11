LSU inside linebackers one of Tigers' strongest units

BATON ROUGE, LA - LSU's defensive mastermind Dave Aranda, called 2017 the toughest season he's ever had coaching. With a lack of depth and being forced to play young guys in critical spots, Aranda described last season as a year full of growing pains.

"Linebacker wise I thought our steps and footwork was poor at times," admitted Aranda. "I felt like our eye discipline was poor at times."

Fast-forward a year later and LSU is hoping the leader of the Tigers' defense will finally have some help at the inside linebacker position.

Last year Devin White had a breakout campaign with an eye-popping 133 registered tackles which lead the SEC.

"To have Patrick Queen be able to take two or three series from Devin will be key," said Aranda. "There's going to be some big plays coming from Patrick."

It's already clear who the household names are on LSU's defense, but don't sleep on outside linebackers Michael Divinity and K'Lavon Chaisson who seem poised for breakout season.

"Having Michael Divinity back as another edge rusher that can win one-on-one's is huge," Aranda said. "I think those two edge guys with the ability to rush as well as drop when insides pressure is coming, we can play the full the 3-4 game which would be fun to do."

With Donnie Alexander graduated and gone, sophomore Jacob Phillips will play along side White at the inside backer position.