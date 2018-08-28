76°
LSU hosts Army in 2023 at Tiger Stadium

Tuesday, August 28 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – LSU will host Army in October 2023.

Army West Point will face the Tigers for only the second time in the schools’ football history. LSU and Army met in 1931 in West Point, New York with the Black Knights posting a 20-0 win over the Tigers. 

“Hosting Army at Tiger Stadium is an honor for us in any sport,” said director of athletics Joe Alleva. “We have the utmost respect for those cadets and their commitment to our nation’s freedom. Playing the Black Knights in Death Valley will be an unbelievable event for our fans and our players.”

 Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards graduated from West Point in 1988.

In the next decade, LSU will host Texas, UCLA, Clemson, Oklahoma and Arizona State in Tiger Stadium.

******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz



