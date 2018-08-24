Latest Weather Blog
LSU hoops schedule set for 2018-19 season
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger basketball team finalized their 2018-19 schedule with the release of their SEC slate on Friday.
Will Wade's Tigers will open their season with a home game against Southeastern on November 6th, at 7:30 p.m. in the Maravich Center.
LSU will start their 18-game SEC grind at home on Tuesday, Jan. 8 hosting Alabama.
LSU had more information in this school generated release:
Teams in the SEC will play eight teams one time, three permanent opponents home and away along with two yearly rotating teams also on a home-away schedule to make up the 18-game conference schedule. LSU’s permanent home-away opponents are Arkansas, Alabama and Texas A&M, with Georgia and Florida the two rotating opponents in 2019.
LSU may have on paper a favorable schedule in the beginning and end of the conference season, playing three-of-the-first-five league games at home (Alabama, Jan. 8, South Carolina, Jan. 19, Georgia, Jan. 23) and four-of-the-last-six in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center including three straight in late February (Florida, Feb. 20; Tennessee, Feb. 23; Texas A&M, Feb. 26). The Tigers close the regular season with a March 9 finale against Vanderbilt.
The Southeastern Conference Tournament is again set for Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, March 13-17, 2019.
Here is the now completed schedule for LSU Basketball for the 2018-19 season:
NOVEMBER
Day, Date/Opponent/Location
Tues. 6/SOUTHEASTERN/Baton Rouge
Fri. 9/UNC GREENSBORO/Baton Rouge
Tues. 13/MEMPHIS/Baton Rouge
Fri. 16/LOUISIANA TECH/Baton Rouge
AdvoCare Invitational
Thur. 22/vs. Charleston/Orlando, Florida
Fri. 23/ vs. Florida St. or UAB/Orlando, Florida
Sun. 25/TBD/Orlando, Florida
DECEMBER
Day, Date/Opponent/Location
Sat. 1/GRAMBLING/Baton Rouge
Sun. 9/INCARNATE WORD/Baton Rouge
Wed. 12/At Houston/Houston, Texas
MGM Resorts Showcase
Sat. 15/Saint Mary’s/Las Vegas, Nevada
Fri. 21/FURMAN/Baton Rouge
Fri. 28/ULM/Baton Rouge
JANUARY
Day, Date/Opponent/Location
**Tues. 8/ALABAMA/Baton Rouge
**Sat. 12/At Arkansas/Fayetteville, Arkansas
**Tues. 15/At Ole Miss/Oxford, Mississippi
**Sat. 19/SOUTH CAROLINA/Baton Rouge
**Wed. 23/GEORGIA/Baton Rouge
**Sat. 26/At Missouri/Columbia, Missouri
**Wed. 30/At Texas A&M/College Station, Texas
FEBRUARY
Day, Date/Opponent/Location
**Sat. 2/ARKANSAS/Baton Rouge
**Wed. 6/At Miss. State/Starkville, Mississippi
**Sat. 9/AUBURN/Baton Rouge
**Tues. 12/At Kentucky/Lexington, Kentucky
**Sat. 16/At Georgia/Athens, Georgia
**Wed. 20/FLORIDA/Baton Rouge
**Sat. 23/TENNESSEE/Baton Rouge
**Tues. 26/TEXAS A&M/Baton Rouge
MARCH
Day, Date/Opponent/Location
**Sat. 2/At Alabama/Tuscaloosa, Alabama
**Wed. 6/At Florida/Gainesville, Florida
**Sat. 9/VANDERBILT/Baton Rouge
13-17/SEC Tournament/Nashville, Tennessee
HOME GAME OPPONENTS IN ALL CAPS; **SEC Games
