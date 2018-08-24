LSU hoops schedule set for 2018-19 season

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger basketball team finalized their 2018-19 schedule with the release of their SEC slate on Friday.

Will Wade's Tigers will open their season with a home game against Southeastern on November 6th, at 7:30 p.m. in the Maravich Center.

LSU will start their 18-game SEC grind at home on Tuesday, Jan. 8 hosting Alabama.

LSU had more information in this school generated release:

Teams in the SEC will play eight teams one time, three permanent opponents home and away along with two yearly rotating teams also on a home-away schedule to make up the 18-game conference schedule. LSU’s permanent home-away opponents are Arkansas, Alabama and Texas A&M, with Georgia and Florida the two rotating opponents in 2019.

LSU may have on paper a favorable schedule in the beginning and end of the conference season, playing three-of-the-first-five league games at home (Alabama, Jan. 8, South Carolina, Jan. 19, Georgia, Jan. 23) and four-of-the-last-six in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center including three straight in late February (Florida, Feb. 20; Tennessee, Feb. 23; Texas A&M, Feb. 26). The Tigers close the regular season with a March 9 finale against Vanderbilt.

The Southeastern Conference Tournament is again set for Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, March 13-17, 2019.

Here is the now completed schedule for LSU Basketball for the 2018-19 season:

NOVEMBER

Day, Date/Opponent/Location

Tues. 6/SOUTHEASTERN/Baton Rouge

Fri. 9/UNC GREENSBORO/Baton Rouge

Tues. 13/MEMPHIS/Baton Rouge

Fri. 16/LOUISIANA TECH/Baton Rouge

AdvoCare Invitational

Thur. 22/vs. Charleston/Orlando, Florida

Fri. 23/ vs. Florida St. or UAB/Orlando, Florida

Sun. 25/TBD/Orlando, Florida

DECEMBER

Day, Date/Opponent/Location

Sat. 1/GRAMBLING/Baton Rouge

Sun. 9/INCARNATE WORD/Baton Rouge

Wed. 12/At Houston/Houston, Texas

MGM Resorts Showcase

Sat. 15/Saint Mary’s/Las Vegas, Nevada

Fri. 21/FURMAN/Baton Rouge

Fri. 28/ULM/Baton Rouge

JANUARY

Day, Date/Opponent/Location

**Tues. 8/ALABAMA/Baton Rouge

**Sat. 12/At Arkansas/Fayetteville, Arkansas

**Tues. 15/At Ole Miss/Oxford, Mississippi

**Sat. 19/SOUTH CAROLINA/Baton Rouge

**Wed. 23/GEORGIA/Baton Rouge

**Sat. 26/At Missouri/Columbia, Missouri

**Wed. 30/At Texas A&M/College Station, Texas

FEBRUARY

Day, Date/Opponent/Location

**Sat. 2/ARKANSAS/Baton Rouge

**Wed. 6/At Miss. State/Starkville, Mississippi

**Sat. 9/AUBURN/Baton Rouge

**Tues. 12/At Kentucky/Lexington, Kentucky

**Sat. 16/At Georgia/Athens, Georgia

**Wed. 20/FLORIDA/Baton Rouge

**Sat. 23/TENNESSEE/Baton Rouge

**Tues. 26/TEXAS A&M/Baton Rouge

MARCH

Day, Date/Opponent/Location

**Sat. 2/At Alabama/Tuscaloosa, Alabama

**Wed. 6/At Florida/Gainesville, Florida

**Sat. 9/VANDERBILT/Baton Rouge

13-17/SEC Tournament/Nashville, Tennessee

HOME GAME OPPONENTS IN ALL CAPS; **SEC Games