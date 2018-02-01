LSU hoops falls hard at Tennessee, 84-61

KNOXVILLE, TN - The LSU Tiger hoops team could've used an extra hand or eight against the Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday night in Knoxville but none were available in their 84-61 loss at Thompson Boling Arena.

Four suspended Tigers, including two critical reserves may not have made the difference though as LSU was unable stop the Vols from scoring from behind the arc.

Tennessee shot 12-25 (48%) from three and raced out to an early first half lead, a lead they would hold for the entire night.

LSU was lead by Duop Reath who posted 21 points on 9 of 17 shooting, most of his points coming in the paint.

The Tigers have now dropped five of their last six and fall to 12-9 overall and 3-6 in the SEC.

LSU will host Arkansas at the Maravich center on Saturday with a 2:30 p.m. tip time.