LSU hoops dismantled at Alabama, 80-65

11 hours 50 minutes 51 seconds ago Tuesday, February 13 2018 Feb 13, 2018 February 13, 2018 10:04 PM February 13, 2018 in Sports
By: Michael Cauble

TUSCALOOSA, AL - The LSU Tiger basketball team fell apart just as they were putting it together against a dominating Alabama basketball team on Tuesday night in Tuscaloosa.

The Tigers cut the Tide lead to just one point and had a chance to take their first lead of the game but a missed dunk by Duop Reath may have turned the game completely in favor of Alabama as they then proceeded to blow out a 45-44 game into a 80-65 final result at Coleman Coliseum.

LSU's leading playmakers were held in check as guard Tremont Waters and Reath combined for 10 points on 4 of 19 shooting. 

The Tigers went long stretches of play without scoring, allowing Alabama to stretch their lead to an insurmountable distance. 

LSU was led by Daryl Edwards who scored 21 points.  The Tigers now host Missouri on Saturday at the Maravich Center.  The Tigers are now 14-11 and 5-8 in the SEC with five games remaining in the regular season.

