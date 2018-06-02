93°
LSU Health, Delgado announce new joint nursing program
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Two Louisiana schools are working together to increase the number of nurses with bachelor's degrees and get them working sooner.
A news release Friday said LSU Health New Orleans' new Early Admission Registered Nurse program will let students enroll in a bachelor's degree program while still in nursing school at Delgado Community College.
To get in, students must have completed all prerequisites and second-semester courses in Delgado's Charity School of Nursing with at least a 2.8 grade-point average. They also must meet residency requirements at both schools to qualify for in-state tuition.
The application deadline is July 1 for students who want to enroll in fall 2018, and students are encouraged to begin the screening process early.
