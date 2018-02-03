LSU gymnastics wins Mardi Gras meet over Kentucky, 197.225-196.7

BATON ROUGE - The second-ranked LSU Tiger gymnastics team stayed perfect at home by beating sixth-ranked Kentucky 197.225-196.7 in a thrilling meet on Friday night at the Maravich Center.

Myia Hambrick won the All-Around title with a 39.700 and also brought home the beam and floor titles for the night.

Early in the meet things looked dire for the Tigers on bars as they had two low scores after a fall and an over-rotation. However final routines from Lexie Priessman and Sarah Finnegan set the Tigers back on course and they would follow up bars with a season high score on beam in their next event.

LSU will now head to Missouri for a meet in Columbia on February 9.