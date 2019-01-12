LSU Gymnastics unable to overcome injury against Auburn

AUBURN- Coming off of a win against top-10 ranked CAL last weekend, the fourth-ranked LSU Tiger Gymnastics team was back in action on Friday against the No. 17 Auburn Tigers.

LSU did struggle against CAL and there seemed to be some carryover as Auburn snapped a 7-meet losing streak winning 196.700-196.275.

Sarah Finnegan tied for the all-around title, while Finnegan, Kennedi Edney and Lexie Preissman earned individual awards on bars. Finnegan finished with an all-around score of 39.475.

LSU opened on bars scoring 49.350. Edney, Finnegan, and Priessman led the way with scores of 9.925.

On vault, Edney scores a 9.875, as the tigers finished the second rotation with a team score of 49.150.

Then while warming up for floor, McKenna Kellley injured herself and was was pulled from the floor lineup.

Freshman Bailey Ferrer got her first action as she filled in for Kelley. She earned a 9.550 after a rough landing and stepping out of bounds.

LSU went into the last rotation tied, but after mistakes on beam, including a fall by Christina Desiderio, Auburn was able to pull out the win.

Up next for LSU, they come back home for a matchup against Florida on January 18th.