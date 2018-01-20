LSU Gymnastics tops Alabama in front of record home crowd

BATON ROUGE - LSU Gymnastics once again picked up some clutch performances en route to a season-best score of 197.450 to top 9th ranked Alabama on Friday at the Maravich Center.

Sarah Finnegan and Myia Hambrick tied for the all-around title, recording 39.550s, but it was a last minute addition on floor that helped secure the victory over the Tide.

Julianana Cannamela was a late add to floor when Kennedi Edney tweaked her knee and was pulled from the event and the junior delivered a 9.875 to bring home the meet title.

“Everybody played a part in tonight,” head coach D-D Breaux said. “Our village owns what they do and they do it with so much passion. You can’t help but have success when you’re surrounded by that many people. The crowd tonight was incredible and they were so appreciative of every routine from start to finish.”

“The crowd tonight was amazing,” Hambrick said. “I’ve been a part of some of the largest crowds in school history and this crowd was just different. They were incredible. I landed every pass on my floor routine and I felt like I was in Tiger Stadium when it gets loud. It was amazing.”

Sarah Finnegan Wins First Vault Title

Junior Finnegan competed in the second spot of the vault lineup where she notched a season-best 9.90 to win her first career vault title. Julianna Cannamela posted a 9.850 to lead off the meet for the Tigers, and Hambrick also scored a 9.85. Sarah Edwards and Lexie Priessman finished off the first rotation with scores of 9.75 and 9.80, respectively.

Tigers Post Second-Highest Bars Score in School History

The bars squad finished with a 49.625 in the second rotation to set the second-highest score in school history, surpassing the 49.600 that had happened three times in school history: two weeks ago at home against Arkansas, versus Iowa in 2015 and at the Metroplex Challenge in 2014.

Each of the Tigers on bars scored a 9.90 or higher. Five of the six Tigers tied or set season highs and four set or matched career highs. Freshman Sami Durante started things off tying by setting a new career high with a 9.90, and Hambrick followed with a career-best 9.925. Edney posted a 9.90, and Priessman scored a season-best 9.90. Finnegan set a new career-mark with a 9.975 in the anchor spot of bars.

Christina Desiderio and Kennedy Edney Record Team-Best 9.875s on Beam

Edney set a new season high in the third spot with a 9.875, and freshman Christina Desiderio followed with a career-best 9.875. The Tigers also counted a 9.875 from Hambrick, a 9.825 from Erin Macadaeg and a 9.750 from Finnegan on the event.

Floor Closes the Meet with Season-Best 49.475

The Tigers wrapped up the fourth and final rotation with a season-best 49.475 on floor. Freshman Ashlyn Kirby led off floor with a solid 9.85, and Edwards recorded a career-high 9.875. Finnegan set a season-best with a 9.925 in the four spot. Hambrick then followed by tying her career-high score of 9.95. Competing for the first time in the anchor spot, Cannamela shattered her career-high with a 9.875 to secure the win for the Tigers.