43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU Gymnastics to host season opener vs No. 8 Cal

2 hours 40 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, January 04 2019 Jan 4, 2019 January 04, 2019 6:07 AM January 04, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - College Gymnastics are back in Baton Rouge starting tonight as the fourth-ranked LSU Gymnastics team starts their 2019 season against the No. 8 Cal Bears. 

Head coach D-D Breaux enters her 42nd year leading the program making her the longest tenured coach in SEC history. 

This will be the second time LSU has faced off against Cal, but it will be the first time the two battle it out in Baton Rouge. The Tigers are undefeated in the PMAC over the last five seasons.

Ahead of the season, a record 6,000 season tickets have been sold. Tickets for tonight's meet can be purchased online or at the PMAC. Those attending tonight's meet are encouraged to arrive early due to the high number of fans expected. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days