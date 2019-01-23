LSU Gymnastics ready to bounce back after 2 straight losses

BATON ROUGE- Three meets into the season, the LSU gymnastics team is in an unfamiliar position.

Coming off of back-to-back losses, including their first home defeat since 2013.

"I think in past teams, we've come out of the gate so strong. Each year, each team is completely different. For us, we just have a young team," said All-Arounder McKenna Kelley.

Fortunately for coach DD Breaux, there is little she hasn't seen in her 42 years at the helm of the program.

"We just have to be patient and know that this team is giving everything they've got," said Breaux. "We've had to go slow. We've had to not do the numbers that we've been able to do in the past because we've had elbows surgeries. Knee scopes. I think our preparation has been different this year, and so the outcome has been different. The term greater later is I think where we're pushing to be.

Although this isn't exactly how this tiger team would've liked to have started their season, they don't believe the losing streak is a slump. The 5th ranked Tigers understand that all their goals are still right in front of them.

"We know that we're going to see that team again and we know that when we see that team again, we'll be better," said SEC gymnast of the week Sarah Finnegan.

"Luckily we have time on our side. We don't need to peak right now," said Kelley. "The championship isn't tomorrow. Would we like a win? Absolutely. Is that our goal? Absolutely. But I think we just keep practicing. Keep focusing on ourselves and we will not be disappointed with the outcome."

The Tigers head on the road to Tuscaloosa to take on #9 Alabama on Friday.