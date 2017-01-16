76°
LSU Gymnastics ranked second after two weeks

January 16, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - With two of the four highest team scores in the country two weeks into the 2017 season, the LSU gymnastics team is No. 2 in the latest RoadToNationals.com rankings released Monday.

The Tigers are 2-0 overall after a 197.575 - 197.100 victory over No. 4 Alabama. The team score against the Crimson Tide was the highest in Tuscaloosa in school history.

LSU ranks No. 1 on vault after an average score of 49.563 and an average team score of 197.700. 

The Tigers totaled a score of 49.563 Friday, the highest vault score in the country in the last two seasons.

Senior Ashleigh Gnat highlighted the vault team with a 10.0, her third on vault and seventh perfect score overall. Gnat sits in the top spot individually in the country with an average of 9.963.

The Tigers will take on Texas Woman’s at 7:30 p.m. Friday inside the PMAC.

