LSU gymnastics posts school record 198 scores

Baton Rouge, LA - The LSU gymnastics team set a season-high 198.175 score on Sunday afternoon to take down Texas Women's University.

The Tigers making history by scoring a 198 or higher in back-to-back meets for the first time in program history.

The LSU bars lineup led by Lexie Priessman with a 9.975, set another record by posting a program best 49.725 on Sunday in the PMAC.

The Tigers are now the only team in the nation to score a 197 or better in every meet in 2018.

LSU (11-1) is back in action Friday at 6 p.m. on the road at Georgia to face the Bulldogs.