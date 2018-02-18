68°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU gymnastics posts school record 198 scores
Baton Rouge, LA - The LSU gymnastics team set a season-high 198.175 score on Sunday afternoon to take down Texas Women's University.
The Tigers making history by scoring a 198 or higher in back-to-back meets for the first time in program history.
The LSU bars lineup led by Lexie Priessman with a 9.975, set another record by posting a program best 49.725 on Sunday in the PMAC.
The Tigers are now the only team in the nation to score a 197 or better in every meet in 2018.
LSU (11-1) is back in action Friday at 6 p.m. on the road at Georgia to face the Bulldogs.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge gardeners begin damage control after grueling winter
-
19-year-old victim identified in shooting at BREC Cadillac Street Park
-
Councilwoman says BREC is not being transparent about Baton Rouge Zoo move
-
DOTD using unique method to survey I-10 before widening project begins
-
Longtime volunteer prepares Alex Box Stadium for opening night