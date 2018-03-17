LSU Gymnastics lights up the PMAC setting new records on senior night

It was a picture perfect sight for LSU gymnastics on senior night as the second-ranked Tigers scored a 198.125 capping their 5th consecutive undefeated season at home.

Junior Sarah Finnegan had a career day securing two perfect 10.0 scores for the first time in her career.

Finnegan anchored both the Tigers’ bars and beam lineups with a perfect 10.0 on the board becoming only the third gymnast in program history to score perfect on bars.

“It was a great way to end a fabulous regular season,” head coach D-D BReaux said. “We were extremely excited about the crowd and enthusiasm in the arena today. This is truly a team with a lot of heart and pride in the traditions that they have established and the traditions that are held at LSU. The things that this team has achieved and this senior class has achieved is second to none. I can’t say enough positive things.”

The win for LSU pushed the Tigers streak to 34-0 at home over the last five seasons.