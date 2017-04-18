LSU Gymnastics, Golf to host NCAA Regional Championships

Image via LSUSports.net

BATON ROUGE – The LSU gymnastics program along with the men's and women's golf programs will host NCAA regional Championships between 2019 and 2021, the NCAA announced on Tuesday.

The 2019 NCAA Baton Rouge Gymnastics Regional will be held on Saturday, April 6 inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The two top teams out of the regional will move on to the NCAA Championships on April 19-20 in Fort Worth, Texas. The event will be the 11th time LSU has hosted an NCAA Gymnastics

Regional with the most recent in 2014. The 2020 NCAA Men's Golf Regional marks the third time the program hosted at the University Club. LSU hosted for the first time in 2013 and will hold the three-day event again in May 15-17.

The 2021 NCAA Women's Golf Regional will be the fifth time the Lady Tigers will host a regional since the competition began in 1993. The 2002, 2007and 2016 regionals have all been held at the LSU home course, the site of the 2021 regional, the University Club