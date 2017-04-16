LSU Gymnastics finishes season as national runner-up

ST. LOUIS. –For the second-straight season, the LSU gymnastics team finished runner-up in the NCAA Super Six Finals late Saturday at Chaifetz Arena.

No. 2 LSU posted a 198.275 to secure a spot in the program’s sixth Super Six in school history Friday evening at Chaifetz Arena. Oklahoma took home first place with a score of 198.38.

Oklahoma beginning to celebrate a national championship with a 198.38. LSU would have finished second last night with their 198.275. pic.twitter.com/NtNqOwTwpg — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) April 16, 2017

It was a historic night as three gymnasts won individual national championships for the most at a single meet in school history. Senior Ashleigh Gnat, sophomore Sarah Finnegan and freshman Kennedi Edney all won individual national championships.

Gnat captured the floor title with a 9.9675. This was the third floor title in school history and the first since volunteer coach Ashleigh Clare-Kearney did it in 2009.

Finnegan took home the first bars national championship in school history after posting a 9.95 in the fifth spot of the lineup.

Edney stuck her Yurchenko 1 ½ to capture the vault title outright for a 9.9875 and a new career high. Edney became the first freshman in school history to win a national championship with the outright title win. The California native set the highest score by an LSU gymnast ever at an NCAA Championship.

Tigers finish with a 49.300 on vault. Ruby Harrold and Ashleigh Gnat post a 9.8875. pic.twitter.com/rnXM3LIt01 — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) April 16, 2017

Junior Myia Hambrick and Finnegan each posted a 39.5875 to tie for fourth overall. The duo’s score was the third-highest score in the all-around at an NCAA Championship in school history.

