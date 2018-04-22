LSU gymnastics finishes 4th in 2018 Super Six

ST. LOUIS, MO - For the third season in a row, the Tigers' national championship run comes up short.

In her 41st season, D-D Breaux's Tigers finish fourth with a 197.8375 behind UCLA, Oklahoma and Florida to cap off the 2018 season.

The Tigers started with a bye before starting their Super Six run on bars where Lexie Priesmann and Kennedi Edney stuck 9.95's to give LSU momentum out of the gate.

But the Tigers fell behind Oklahoma and UCLA after three rotations following beam, sitting in third place halfway through the meet.

Coach Breaux's team brought the passion she talks about every day to the floor where the Tigers knocked it out of the park.

Hambrick and Sarah Finnegan leading the charge, hit back-to-back 9.95's to close out the floor rotation to pull the Tigers within striking distance of title-favorite Oklahoma going into the last event.

The Tigers had one of their best nights of the season on vault with Sarah Edwards and Hambrick hitting 9.95's to close out the final rotation for LSU.

But in the end, UCLA's Peng Peng Lee scored her second perfect 10 to claim the title from Oklahoma.