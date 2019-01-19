LSU gymnastics falls at home in top five meet

BATON ROUGE - The 5th ranked LSU Tiger gymnastics team came up short in their bid to upset 3rd ranked Florida on Friday night in the Maravich Center.

LSU lost by the smallest of margins, 197.500-197.425 after struggles on the vault and beam in front of 12, 093 fans.

“It was a monster effort tonight and just so close,” head coach D-D Breaux said. “We could not have asked more from our team, and it was so close. We could not have asked the girls or our crowd for more enthusiasm. We will get back in the gym and prepare to travel to Alabama.”

Sarah Finnegan won the all-around with a score of 39.700 surpassing Myia Hambrick on LSU’s all-time list at ninth with 55 event titles.

Three bars routines of 9.925, 9.950 and 9.975 from Kennedi Edney, Lexie Priessman and Sarah Finnegan pulled LSU to the lead at the mid-way point of the meet, however average to good scores on beam weren't enough against the Gators who scored 9.9 or higher four times on the challenging apparatus.

LSU will now travel to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama next Friday. The meet will be televised on the SEC Network.