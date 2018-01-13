LSU gymnastics earns huge road win at Florida

Gainesville, FL - The LSU gymnastics team just edged out the Florida Gators in Gainesville on Friday night in a meet with national and conference implications.

The top-ranked LSU Tigers got huge routines from both freshmen and upperclassmen in their final event of the night to maintain their slim lead over the 7th ranked Gators and win their first SEC road meet, 197.250-197.125.

Senior Myia Hambrick won the all-around title with a 39.550 and Sarah Finnegan's 9.925 on beam secured the win for LSU to move the Tigers to 2-0 on the season.

“Our team tonight fought like Fighting Tigers from freshman Sami Durante’s first bars routine to Sarah Finnegan’s beam routine," said head coach D-D Breaux following the meet.

“The freshmen also did a fabulous job, and they’re going to get better as the year goes along. Myia Hambrick, Lexie Priessman, Erin Macadaeg and Sarah Finnegan all set the table for this team with their experience. The freshmen just pushed and pushed. It was a fabulous performance and to beat Florida so early in the season at home with a packed house was huge.”