LSU gymnastics clinches third-straight Super Six at NCAA championships

ST. LOUIS, MO - The Tigers are now just one meet away from bringing home the program's first-ever national championship.

The LSU gymnastics team hopes to bring home the hardware after a second place 197.475 in Friday afternoon's NCAA national semifinals in St. Louis.

The Tigers started on beam with the Missouri hometown hero Sarah Finnegan leading the rotation with a 9.90 as the Tigers took the early lead with a 49.225 going into their first bye.

Moving over to the floor, LSU anchor Myia Hambrick finished off a near perfect performance with a team-high 9.95 to keep the lead for the Tigers halfway through the first national semifinal session.

Controversy struck when the Tigers took the vault after arena lights flickered during Finnegan's lead-off pass. Coach Breaux pleaded her case with NCAA officials for a redo, where Sarah was allowed a second attempt at the end of the rotation where she scored a 9.85.

LSU (147.975) would move to second placed behind UCLA (148.100) going into their second bye before the final rotation on bars.

After turning her ankle on floor, Lexie Priessman stepped up on bars with a 9.9125, only to be topped by Kennedi Edney who stuck a 9.9375 to put the an explanation point on the Tigers second place finish.

LSU will compete for the national championship in Saturday night's Super Six at 6 p.m. from St. Louis along with UCLA, Nebraska and the three qualifiers from the second semifinal session.