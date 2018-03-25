LSU gymnastics brings home back-to-back SEC tournament title

67°
Saturday, March 24 2018
By: WBRZ Sports

St. Louis, MO - The LSU gymnastics team is adding another piece of hardware to their trophy case after scoring 197.400 to bring home the SEC tournament title for the second straight season.

After a tightly-contested meet, Sarah Finnegan stuck a 9.85 on floor to clinch the SEC crown fighting off Alabama, Florida and Kentucky in St. Louis.

Finnegan is also bringing the SEC all-around title to Baton Rouge with a 39.500 on the day.

LSU will now wait to hear their name called Monday afternoon to see where they will take the floor on April 7th in the NCAA regional round.

