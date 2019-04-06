LSU Gymnastics advances to regional final

BATON ROUGE- The LSU Tiger Gymnastics team cruised to a score of 197.200 in the second round of the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional. That would be good enough to advance to Saturday's final after edging Auburn, Arizona State and Utah in the Maravich Center.

The Tigers improve to 21-3 and will compete against Auburn, Utah and Minnesota in Saturday's final at 7 PM in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU got a strong start on vault after earning a 49.250 during the first rotation. Ruby Harrold lead the way by getting a 9.90. Sarah Finnegan, McKenna Kelley and Kennedi Edney all got solid 9.85 scores on the apparatus.

On bars, LSU continued to show consistency as Finnegan and Edney both scored 9.90s. The team had a total score of 98.575 at the halfway point and the lead heading into the third rotation.

The Tiger beam lineup was headlined by Sarah Finnegan who anchored the team's 49.325 on beam and won the title with a 9.925.

McKenna Kelley would finish off the night with a 9.925 on floor to give LSU a team score of 197.200.

LSU will have a chance at the team's 9th straight NCAA Regional title on Saturday.