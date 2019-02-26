62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU guard Daryl Edwards transfering to Nevada

2 hours 54 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, February 26 2019 Feb 26, 2019 February 26, 2019 5:43 PM February 26, 2019 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Mike Gaither

BATON ROUGE - After taking an official visit to Nevada, LSU guard Daryl Edwards announced his intention to transfer for the upcoming 2019-2020 season. 

Earlier this month head coach Will Wade mentioned he had been getting plenty of phone calls regarding Edwards and his status for next season. In January he underwent season-ending foot surgery and hasn't played in a game for the Tigers since December. 

"Daryl is going to apply for a medical hardship," LSU coach Will Wade said on his weekly radio show last month. "Because of the guard depth we have next year, we kind of planned on him not being here with him being a senior. We talked that over with him. He's going to do a graduate transfer and we're going to apply for a medical hardship. He'll go play somewhere else."

Edwards A 6-foot-3, 165-pound combo guard averaged 4.4 points, 1.1 assist and 1.6 rebounds per game in nine games this season.

“We are extremely excited to add a caliber of player like Daryl Edwards to our roster," Wolf Pack coach Eric Musselman said in a statement. "Daryl is a high-level shooter with a great basketball IQ." 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days