LSU Greek Life Task Force releases changes to come this fall

BATON ROUGE - The Greek Life Implementation Committee has released its report on how to improve Greek life on LSU's campus.

LSU President F. King Alexander created the task force to evaluate all Greek organizations and activities at the school following the death of freshman Maxwell Gruver. According to a release, since February the committee has revised and updated several existing policies and procedures, as well as created a number of new procedures and guidelines for the Greek Life community.

Topics for improvement include accountability, new recruitment and education policies, and how to behave at social activities including tailgate events.

Statement from Alexander:

“The Greek Life Implementation Committee Report represents months of work to review and improve all aspects of our Greek community. This is not the end of the process, but the beginning of a ‘new’ normal for our campus. As we’ve stated previously, the policies and procedures outlined by our implementation committee are not stand-alone solutions but should be taken as an interlocking and comprehensive approach that is stronger than any single policy, restriction or action. Unfortunately, many universities across the country are facing similar issues, and we hope that the changes and initiatives we implement can be used as a guide for others as well. We commend the work of the committee, student leaders, faculty and staff, our Greek alumni and anyone else who participated or provided feedback during this process. We are all committed to change, and this is a major step forward for the culture shift we need surrounding Greek Life and other student organizations at LSU.”

Click here to read the full report.