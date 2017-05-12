LSU graduates largest class at 2017 spring commencement ceremony

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana State University graduated its largest class at Friday's spring commencement ceremony.

The university awarded a total of 4,163 degrees. The overall class of 2016-2017 included the most degrees awarded to women, African American and Asian American students.

According to the university, the 2017 graduating class represents 53 Louisiana parishes, 48 U.S. states and 50 foreign countries. Women made up 57 percent of the class and men made up 43 percent of the class. The oldest graduate of the class is 66 and the youngest is 19.

The 4,163 total graduates are made up of 3,308 students who received bachelor's degrees, 621 who received master's degrees, 19 who received education specialist or graduate certificates, 96 who received doctorate degrees, 13 who received a Doctor of Musical Arts degree, 84 who received Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degrees and 22 who received post-baccalaureate certificates. Additionally, 26 LSU employees were among those who received degrees this spring.

LSU President F. King Alexander presided over the main ceremony and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards delivered the keynote address.

Our future looks very, very bright from here," Edwards said. "It's noteworthy that this class has broken numerous records this year."

Edwards noted that the spring 2017 class included the most TOPS recipients of any graduating class since the program began. He asked the class to join him in fighting for education so students after the class of 2017 would have more opportunities in the state.

A number of diploma ceremonies had keynote speakers this year as well, including:



- Renee Horton, NASA Michoud Assembly Facility space launch system lead metallic and weld engineer, who spoke at the College of Engineering ceremony



- Gracia Maria Shiffrin, LSU alumna and Fellow of the American Institute of Architects, who spoke at the College of Art & Design ceremony



- Renée Edelman, senior vice president at Edelman, a leading global communications marketing firm, who spoke at the Manship School of Mass Communication ceremony



- Dr. Bill Cassidy, United States Senator from Louisiana, who spoke at the College of Science ceremony.



For more information on commencement visit www.lsu.edu/commencement