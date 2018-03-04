LSU, Gilbert shutout Sacred Heart 7-0

Baton Rouge, LA - The Tigers' Saturday night starter Caleb Gilbert looked like his Omaha-self on the mound putting up seven scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and just four hits in LSU's 7-0 win over the Pioneers.

Gilbert earning his first win on the season dominating two-strike counts all night while the LSU lineup lead by Beau and Bryce Jordan rallied with two outs in the 5th to put the game away at Alex Box Stadium.

“Caleb just went out and executed our plan to perfection,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. “Their hitters really didn’t threaten him, they weren’t hitting balls hard against him. I just thought he was masterful, and it’s a good thing he was, because it was a tight ball game until the bottom of the fifth. Our hitters started getting more aggressive against the breaking ball, we attacked it with authority and got a lot of clutch hits to score six in that one inning.”

LSU looks to sweep the weekend with a midweek rematch against Southeastern at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.