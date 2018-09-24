LSU gets shout-out from 'The Office' after halftime performance goes viral

BATON ROUGE - The internet can't stop talking about the stunning performance put on by the Golden Band from Tigerland this past Saturday.

LSU's band caught the eyes and ears of the country with the halftime show at Saturday's match-up with Louisiana Tech, and their performance wasn't even televised.

Video showing the band's rendition of the theme songs from shows like 'Friends', 'Game of Thrones', and 'The Fresh Prince of Bel Air' made the rounds on social media. But one song stood out above all the others: the Golden Band's take on the opening theme from 'The Office'.

A clip of the performance spread like wildfire (no need to have a heart attack, Stanley) on social media over the weekend. After being shared by popular sites like Bleacher Report, the video finally came to the attention of the fine paper people behind the show's official social media accounts.

Catch us jamming to this at Cafe Disco. ?? https://t.co/s0R2O0SkkH — The Office (@theofficenbc) September 24, 2018

Maybe next time they can they can jam out to 'The Scarn'.