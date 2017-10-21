78°
LSU gets grant to study exercise in drinkers with HIV/AIDS

Saturday, October 21 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
File Image: ABC News
NEW ORLEANS - An LSU Health professor has $390,000 to study whether exercise can help avert insulin resistance, pre-diabetes and other metabolic disorders in heavy drinkers with HIV.
  
Louisiana State University Health New Orleans says the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism awarded the two-year grant to Dr. Patricia Molina, head of physiology.
  
HIV infection once almost always became full-blown AIDS, which is usually fatal.
  
An LSU Health news release says anti-retroviral therapy has turned the infection into a chronic disease that increases the risk of metabolic conditions which also are more likely among heavy drinkers.
  
The new studies will see whether HIV-positive people who drink too much alcohol are also more likely to have impaired glucose tolerance and muscles - and whether exercise improves their glycemic control.
