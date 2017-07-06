LSU gates being relocated, reconstructed

BATON ROUGE – LSU's gates, located at the corner of Nicholson Drive and West Chimes Street, are being relocated.

According to university officials, the gates are being relocated and restored as a part of the Nicholson Gateway Project.

The Lemoine Company began taking down the two entry gates to relocate and reconstruct them on new foundations at a safer distance from the street, officials say. The project is to improve and protect the original gates.

The new entry gates are scheduled to be completed in August.