LSU freshmen now required to live on campus

BATON ROUGE – LSU will require most freshmen to live on campus next year.

A new housing requirement was revealed Friday. LSU said the decision aligns with other universities in the SEC and was “long overdue.”

LSU said it has spent years readying for this new rule, building-out a huge number of new housing options for students. LSU hopes to have 80% of freshman living on campus. Right now, about 65% of freshman live on campus.

“The institution spent the better part of the last two years in deep thought and reflection” about the plan for a residency requirement, Joe Aviles, the associate vice president of enrollment management at LSU, said in an interview with the Business Report about the new policy.

Students who live within 50-miles of LSU, military veterans, students with children or spouses, living with parents or those over 21 will be exempt from the new residency rule.

Click HERE to read more from LSU.

****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz