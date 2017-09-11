68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU football to host night game vs Syracuse

8 hours 20 minutes 34 seconds ago Monday, September 11 2017 Sep 11, 2017 September 11, 2017 3:12 PM September 11, 2017 in Sports
By: Josh Jackson

BATON ROUGE - Coming back from their game against Miss. State this upcoming weekend, the LSU Tigers will look forward to another Saturday night in Death Valley. 

The Sept. 23 game against Syracuse is slotted for primetime. Kickoff will be at either 6 on ESPN or 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU or SEC Network. That time will be determined after this weekend's games. 

This is the second game in a home-and-home series between the Tigers and the Orange. LSU traveled to Syracuse in 2015, winning 34-24. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days