LSU football to host night game vs Syracuse

BATON ROUGE - Coming back from their game against Miss. State this upcoming weekend, the LSU Tigers will look forward to another Saturday night in Death Valley.

The Sept. 23 game against Syracuse is slotted for primetime. Kickoff will be at either 6 on ESPN or 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU or SEC Network. That time will be determined after this weekend's games.

This is the second game in a home-and-home series between the Tigers and the Orange. LSU traveled to Syracuse in 2015, winning 34-24.