LSU football throttles Rice in home finale

The LSU Tiger football team set the tone right from the coin toss in their season home finale on Saturday night against the Rice Owls.

The Tigers scored on four of their six possessions in the first half, with the lone two blanks coming from a turnover and the end of half.

LSU won the toss and elected to receive the ball. The Tigers proceeded to march down the field 79 yards in twelve plays scoring on a Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushing touchdown in less than four minutes of play.

The LSU offense looked sharp outside of a dropped pass from receiver Justin Jefferson that would've been a long touchdown connection.

The LSU defense then forced a quick three and out from the Owls, however on LSU's next offensive possession Jontre Kirklin fumbled the ball after running from a wildcat formation.

The Tiger offense would quickly put the ball back in the endzone as quarterback Joe Burrow connected with Stephen Sullivan on a 38 yard bomb to the paint where the 6'10" receiver reached up and over the smaller defender.

A pair of LSU seniors got in on the scoring act, as Nick Brossette ran in from two yards out to put the Tigers up 21-0 and then tight end Foster Moreau caught a ball over the middle for his first touchdown of the season.

In the second half the Tigers cashed in their first possession of the third quarter with a seven play drive, finishing off the last two yards of a ninety yard drive with Brossette's second rushing touchdown of the night.

Then in the fourth quarter Lenard Fournette, the younger brother of former Tiger great Leonard Fournette, ran for his first touchdown at LSU.

The Tigers will wrap up the regular season at Texas A&M next Saturday, November 24.

GAME STATS ARE BELOW: