LSU football signees to appear on 25 billboards for National Signing Day

Image via LSUSports.net

BATON ROUGE – LSU will promote its 2017 football signees on billboards in four states to celebrate National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

LSU football will have players on 25 billboards in six cities, including eight in the Baton Rouge area and five in New Orleans. LSU football billboards will also be located in Monroe, Houston, Nashville and Mobile/Spanish Fort.

This year's version of LSU's signing day billboard says," Welcome to Death Valley" and displays the players' name, head shot, hometown, high school and home state.

Electronic billboards are currently on display in all six cities for LSU's six early enrollees. Fans can participate in signing day activities through social media by tagging tweets or photos on Instagram with #LSUND17.

The following are the locations of LSU's 25 billboards:

Baton Rouge, La.



Bluebonnet north of Perkins facing south

Perkins at Capital Court facing west

Sherwood south of I-12 facing south

Essen at Anselmo facing east

Corporate at Entergy facing east

Highland Road .4 mile north of I-10 facing southwest

Acadian north of Perkins facing south

I-10 .1 mile east of College Drive facing west



New Orleans, La.



Pontchartrain Expressway near City Park Avenue facing west

Pontchartrain Expressway & Earhart facing east

Westbank Expressway & Whitney facing east

I-10 & Superdome facing west

4501 Veterans Blvd facing east



Monroe, La.



Thomas Road .1 mile south of McMillan

Cypress St. west of Hwy 80 (Louisville Bridge)

I-20 .2 miles east of Hwy 165



Mobile/Spanish Fort, Ala.



I-10 west of Daphne facing west

I-10 west of Texas St. facing west



Houston, Texas



210 I-10E & Garth

Hwy 225 east of Shaver

17001 Hwy 59 N & Rankin

1-45N .25 miles south of FM 2854 facing north



Nashville, Tenn.



I-24 South of Cumberland River facing south

I-24/40 .2 miles west of Fessler's Lane facing east

1-65 .5 miles south of Rivergate Parkway facing north