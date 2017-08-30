74°
LSU Football season opener ticket information released

8 hours 34 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, August 29 2017 Aug 29, 2017 August 29, 2017 5:22 PM August 29, 2017 in Sports
By: Michael Cauble

Baton Rouge - Tickets for the LSU vs. BYU football game on Saturday night in the Superdome will go on sale starting Wednesday morning.

The game was moved from NRG Stadium in Houston due to the flooding in central Texas and will now be played Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. in New Orleans.

Ticket sales for the rescheduled game in the Superdome will begin Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 10 a.m. for fans purchasing tickets through LSU and BYU.

General sales tickets open will go on sale Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m. through Ticketmaster.com.

Prices will range from $40.00 - $215.00 per ticket. Parking will be available only on game day for $40.00 per space.

Previously purchased tickets, parking and RV parking passes for the game in Houston are being refunded through most purchase sites, fans are encouraged to contact the outlet they were purchased through, including the schools, Lone Star Sports & Entertainment, and Ticketmaster.

 

