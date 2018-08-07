LSU Football Practice Report: Day 3

BATON ROUGE - With day three of fall camp in the books the LSU football team was forced to practice indoors due to lightening in the area. Tight end Thaddeus Moss was back in purple and gold after introducing his father Randy Moss into the Hall of Fame.

News and notes from day three:

QB Update

Sophomore quarterback Myles Brennan took the first team reps under center for the first time this camp. Following Brennan was Justin McMillan, Lowell Narcisse and Ohio State grad transfer Joe Burrow.

Safeties coach Bill Busch is loud

On Sunday Busch was yelling "twenty-four dropped interceptions in two years." Today he was running the guys through a series of open-field tackling drills.

Busch has plenty of options in the back end of the defense starting with veteran John Battle, Ed Paris, Eric Monroe, Grant Delpit, Todd Harris, and JaCoby Stevens.

Along the trenches

Lloyd Cushenbury and freshman Cole Smith continue to work at the center position. Right guard Garrett Brumfield is also an option at center. Today he spent of chunk of practice mentoring the young lineman on alignment, assignment and technique.

First-year offensive line coach James Cregg was hollering at freshman tackle Cameron Wire during double-team and cut-block drills. Wire wasn't expected to practice due to a nagging injury, but on Saturday he told the trainers and Orgeron he was good to go.

Let's see the big bodies! #LSU offensive linemen getting some work in practice on Monday. A good look at the one's on both sides of the line with @cushenberry24 at center, freshman @ColeSmith74 2nd string there pic.twitter.com/KK5LCqJYHY — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) August 7, 2018

Cornerback battle

Monday LSU All-American cornerback Greedy Williams said If they give Kristian Fulton his eligibility back, he'll be one of the top corners in college football.

Today defensive back coach Corey Raymond worked his DB's in this order.

(1) Greedy Williams and Kary Vincent

(2) Terrance Alexander and Kristian Fulton

(3) Jontre Kirklin and Kelvin Joseph

Coach Orgeron said Fulton will receive quality reps with the first and second-team until a decision is announced by the NCAA.

Kary Vincent also addressed the cornerback battle and said the buzz of who will play opposite Greedy isn't effecting the DB room.

"All of us competing, doing what coaches ask of us," Vincent said. "There's a lot of outside talk going on about who's gonna be this and be that. We're just going in everyday going off whatever install we have and we're just executing and competing at a high level."