LSU Football Practice Report: Day 2

BATON ROUGE - While the new guy buzz surrounding Ohio State graduate transfer Joe Burrow continues to build throughout Baton Rouge, the players made it clear on day two, the honeymoon phase is officially over.

"That little new guy spark is over now," said tight end Foster Moreau who was awarded the No. 18 jersey. "I know you guys haven't been able to see him, but we're kind of over that and we're focused on our own positions."

Day two wasn't that different from the Tigers' opening practice, Burrow was fourth in the rotation taking snaps. This was the order for the first two practices of fall camp, junior Justin McMillan, sophomore Myles Brennan, redshirt freshman Lowell Narcisse and junior transfer Joe Burrow.

News and Notes: Defensive Line

LSU's defensive line is loaded with depth and talent. Orgeron said Glen Logan had an "outstanding offseason." You can expect to see Logan lock up the left defensive end position opposite of Rashard Lawrence.

At the bench-linebacker position, K'Lavon Chaisson is an absolute unit. From head-to-toe the guy is chizzled and looks poised for a monster 2018 campaign. It's obvious he's a handful to block off the edge.

“On defense we had some guys show out today," said Orgeron. "I thought K'Lavon Chaisson had a great practice. He really stood out along with Devin White."

Couple of #LSU notes from practice number two.

- K'Lavon Chaisson looks like an absolute unit at the B-linebacker spot

- Chaisson is tough to block off the edge

- Orgeron has raved about Glen Logan, says he'll be the starting left DE@WBRZ pic.twitter.com/SvEBVgAUW4 — Mike Gaither (@MikeGaitherTV) August 5, 2018

Cornerback battle

During the early portion of individual-drills the first and second-team corners went in this order.

(1) Greedy Williams and Kary Vincent Jr.

(2) Jontre Kirklin and Kristian Fulton

"I’m excited to see the other cornerback position with Kelvin Joseph, Terrance Alexander and Jontre Kirklin and Kary Vincent," said Orgeron after practice number one. "We don’t know what’s going to happen with Kristian Fulton except for the fact that he will be out at practice like he always has. Hopefully he gets a chance, again we do not know what’s going to happen, but I’m excited to see him."