LSU football player arrested, accused of beating girlfriend

LSU wide receiver Drake Davis East Baton Rouge Parish jail booking photo

BATON ROUGE - An LSU football player accused of punching his girlfriend so hard it broke one of her ribs was arrested Friday.



Drake Davis, a junior wide receiver, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of second-degree battery. Bond was not immediately set.



Davis, who is listed on the LSU Football roster as being 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds, is accused of breaking one of the woman’s ribs in April. He also is accused of strangling her, punching her and ripping an earring from her ear during an attack in June, according to the warrant.



Police say in the warrant that Davis also texted the victim “I might kill you.”



The warrant said that the crimes were reported to LSU Police Thursday. The information was relayed to police by a person described in the warrant only as “an LSU Official” who had learned of the allegations.



Police then talked to the victim, who is an LSU student. She told investigators she and Davis were in a relationship that began in January 2017 and ended earlier this month. She described four specific incidents to investigators.

In addition to the attacks in April and June, she said he punched her in the stomach at his house in May 2017. No date was listed for the other attack, in which Davis is accused of strangling her in his car because he was upset with her “for waving at a friend,” according to the warrant.

Following the arrest, Davis was suspended indefinitely from the LSU Football team, according to a University spokesperson.

LSU Head coach Ed Orgeron said that Davis is a legal minor, and would not comment much further at Saturday's press conference following the Tiger's second preseason scrimmage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.