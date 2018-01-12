LSU football makes offensive coaching moves

Baton Rouge - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron is turning to people he trusts to try and get LSU back on track offensively.

Thursday afternoon Orgeron introduced Steve Ensminger as the new LSU offensive coordinator and then later in the day announced that part-time analyst Jerry Sullivan would be coming on staff full time as an offensive senior assistant and passing game coordinator.

"In my research, there’s no one better than Steve Ensminger to be able to do this along with the staff that we are going to provide him," Orgeron said of the promotion of his tight ends coach in a press conference on Thursday.

"His play calling ability is second to no one in the country as evident in the way he called plays last year. His game planning, his work ethic on a daily basis, his ability to command the staff and do the things we want to at LSU makes Steve Ensminger, in my opinion, the best guy for the job. He’s a top recruiter, and I can tell you our recruits and their families are really, really happy about this hire. In fact, they always wanted Steve to be the coordinator."

Sullivan had worked with the LSU receiving corps in 2017 however was only allowed a limited role due to his non-coaching status.

Orgeron has spoken highly of Sullivan's work in the past and added “Jerry is widely known in the NFL and college football as one of the great teachers of the passing game. He will be a great asset to our staff.”