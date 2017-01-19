67°
LSU football dismisses Travonte Valentine

January 19, 2017
WBRZ
Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – LSU Football head coach Ed Orgeron announced Thursday that nose guard Travonte Valentine has been dismissed from the team.

According to a statement released Thursday morning, Valentine was dismissed due to violating team rules.

“At this point in time, Travonte is no longer part of our football program,” Orgeron said. “We wish him the best.”

Valentine is a sophomore from Hialeah, Florida. He played the first five games of the 2016 season recording a total of 10 tackles. He did not play in LSU’s final seven games.

