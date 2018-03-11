71°
LSU football begins day 1 of spring drills

By: Mike Gaither

WATCH: Coach O holds press conference after LSU's first spring practice.

BATON ROUGE - After a disappointing 9-4 debut season for Ed Orgeron, LSU kicked off day one of 15 scheduled spring practices Sunday morning with expectations already at an all-time high.

Orgeron and his new staff must replace 15 key starters from last years roster including the quarterback position.

Myles Brennan, who served as Etling's backup last season took the first team reps on Sunday. Lowell Narcisse and Justin McMillian are the other two scholarship quarterbacks on LSU's roster.

LSU will wrap up the spring on April 21st in Tiger Stadium for the National L Club Spring Game.

