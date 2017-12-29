LSU football arrives in Orlando ready for Citrus Bowl

WATCH: Matt Canada and Dave Arana press conference here.

ORLANDO – LSU has arrived at the Citrus Bowl as the 17th-ranked Tigers pulled in to The Renaissance Sea World shortly after 6 p.m. local time Thursday as the team is set to being their bowl week activities leading up to Monday’s game against 14th-ranked Notre Dame.

Prior to departing Baton Rouge on Thursday, the Tigers held a Wednesday-type practice indoors at the Charles McClendon Practice Facility. Thursday’s workout was the third for the Tigers since returning from the Christmas break.

Against the Fighting Irish, the Tigers have a chance to win a 10th game for the first time since the 2013 season as well as capping their season by winning seven of the last eight games.

It’s also an opportunity for LSU to send out its 20 seniors with a victory, something LSU has done the previous two years in bowl games victories over Texas Tech in the 2015 Texas Bowl and Louisville in the 2016 Citrus Bowl.

Kickoff between the Tigers and Irish is set for 12:07 p.m. CT on Monday and the game will be televised on ABC. Both teams enter the game with identical 9-3 records. It’s the first meeting between LSU and Notre Dame since the Irish kicked a last-second field goal to beat the Tigers, 31-28, in the 2014 Music City Bowl in Nashville.