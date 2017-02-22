LSU Football announces homecoming, special events plans

BATON ROUGE – LSU's game against Troy on Sept. 30 will serve as the 2017 Homecoming contest for the Tigers.

Troy will also serve as the “Purple Game” for the Tigers as LSU will wear its purple jerseys for the game against the Trojans. As part of the “Purple Game” festivities, fans will be asked to wear purple.



As for other events, LSU's newest members of the school's Athletic Hall of Fame will be celebrated and introduced at the Syracuse contest on Sept. 23. LSU will unveil its next group of Athletic Hall of Fame inductees later this spring.

The Tigers will celebrate the annual “Gold Game” against Auburn on October 14. Fans are encouraged to fill Tiger Stadium with gold attire that day.

"LSU Salutes" will be held on Nov. 11 when the Tigers welcome Arkansas to Tiger Stadium, while the Texas A&M contest on Nov. 25 will serve as Senior Day and Letterman's Game for the National L Club.

The Tigers open their first full season under new head coach Ed Orgeron on Sept. 2 when LSU faces BYU in NRG Stadium in Houston. LSU opens its home season the following week on Sept. 9 when the Tigers host Chattanooga in Tiger Stadium.