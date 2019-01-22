69°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU football announces date for spring game
BATON ROUGE - LSU has announced the date for the university's annual spring football game.
The Tigers will host the National L Club game in Tiger Stadium on April 6 at 1 .m.
According to a release from the university, the Tigers are set to open offseason drills March 7. The team is preparing for their third full season under coach Ed Orgeron.
The following is a complete list of LSU’s spring practice dates:
Week 1: March 7, 9
Week 2: March 12, 14, 16
Week 3: March 19, 21, 23
Week 4: March 26, 28, 30
Week 5: April 2, 4, 5, 6
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man accused in 2011 slaying of wife expected in court
-
One injured in overnight shooting at fast food restaurant
-
Residents fear proposed development could increase neighborhood traffic
-
Saints owner releases statement on crucial missed penalty, calls for changes in...
-
Volunteers clean up historical cemetery on MLK Day