LSU football announces date for spring game

BATON ROUGE - LSU has announced the date for the university's annual spring football game.

The Tigers will host the National L Club game in Tiger Stadium on April 6 at 1 .m.

According to a release from the university, the Tigers are set to open offseason drills March 7. The team is preparing for their third full season under coach Ed Orgeron.

The following is a complete list of LSU’s spring practice dates:

Week 1: March 7, 9

Week 2: March 12, 14, 16

Week 3: March 19, 21, 23

Week 4: March 26, 28, 30

Week 5: April 2, 4, 5, 6