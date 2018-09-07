LSU fans waste no time getting ready for first home football game

BATON ROUGE – LSU football is hosting their first home game Saturday night against Southeastern. Fans are wasting no time setting up their tailgates.

“I'm doing pork this weekend for pulled pork,” said Les Burn. Burn and his friends, the Krewe of Misfit Tigers, rolled up to campus in their RV’s Thursday night.

“It’s the comradery, the fun, the atmosphere out here that is great and we have a great time,” he said.

On the other side of campus, students have been preparing for the first home game for months.

“Trying to get vendors and fencing and security,” explained Brad Gaudet, the president of Phi Kappa Psi.

This is the fraternity will host a tailgate in their backyard.

“We're going to have a few alumni tailgates, family tailgates to really create that brotherhood and sense of family,” he said.

Normally Greek life sets up on the parade grounds, but a hazing death lead a task force to look into how Greek culture should change.

“It's something new it's something different, we're excited about it we think we're going to do a great job here,” said Gaudet.

It doesn't matter where set up is, Tiger fans say game-day experience at LSU is always a good time. One they can't wait to experience again.